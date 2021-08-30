After This Mom’s Lungs Failed, She Had To Give Birth In An Induced Coma

6 years ago, Leah Tyrrell was going through pregnancy with her first child when she got some devastating news.

Doctors in Australia, where Leah lives, diagnosed Leah as having Chronic Eosinophilic Pneumonia.

Chronic Eosinophilic Pneumonia is a very rare disorder that has caused Leah’s lungs to scar and fail her.

In the years that followed her diagnosis, Leah and her husband Glenn welcomed their second child, and then as they were ready to have their third child recently, Leah got dangerously close to dying as her condition got worse.

“During her pregnancy with Hendrix, Leah’s lungs failed her around the 20-week mark,” Leah’s friends wrote on a GoFundMe page for her and her husband.

“She describes it as her body finally ran out of oxygen, she turned blue and was rushed to hospital.”

GoFundMe; pictured above is Leah with her son Hendrix

“Since then, she has been in and out of an induced coma, resuscitation, her family were called to say goodbye, ICU, rehab, and now finally home, but not without her biggest battle that is still ahead of her: a double lung transplant.”

“During this time, she delivered baby Hendrix via emergency cesarean, under an induced coma at 26 weeks gestation.”

