Daughter Arrested After The Body Of Her Missing Mom Was Found Swaddled In Newspapers And Bedding

Lincoln, Arkansas. 73-year-old Gloria Jean Pike went missing in August of last year. Gloria lived with her daughter, 54-year-old Geanee Pike.

Gloria’s brother was the one who initially reported her as missing, on July 21st of this year.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office made a post on Facebook the day after Gloria’s brother reported her as missing, asking if anyone in the area had seen Gloria.

“Ms. Pike was last seen August 2020 in the Lincoln area. She is 73 years old, 5 ft. 6 in., 160 lbs., has blonde hair and blue eyes,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in their post.

As authorities began looking into where Gloria had gone, they started asking her daughter questions.

When Geanee was asked about where Gloria went, she told authorities that her mom was just visiting with a friend of hers, but she didn’t know where that was exactly.

She also wasn’t sure what the name of her mom’s friend was.

Authorities also asked Geanee if she was able to use her mom’s credit cards and bank accounts, to which she replied she didn’t have access to those things.

Facebook; pictured above is a recent post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office regarding Gloria’s disappearance

