Parents Pass Away While Holding Hands After Getting Into A Terrible ATV Accident

Springfield, Wisconsin. On August 5th, married couple Pamela and John Jarvis hopped on their ATV and headed over to a neighbor’s house to drop off some of their fresh vegetables from their garden when tragedy struck.

57-year-old John was driving the ATV, while 58-year-old Pamela was the passenger that day.

At around 4:28 p.m. a 911 call came in reporting that the ATV John and Pamela were riding on had crashed with a pickup truck.

Deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office rushed to the accident. Sadly, John and Pamela had suffered from multiple injuries that were quite serious.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, 39-year-old Jessica Hansen was the driver of the pickup truck and she was “treated and released at the scene.”

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office; pictured above is a statement regarding the ATV accident that Pamela and John were involved in

“If you know John and Pam Jarvis, you are fully aware of how incredible they are,” a GoFundMe page created for them reads.

“It’s not uncommon for them to be the first people to offer assistance when needed or volunteer without being asked.”

“They are both quick to offer a smile and always extend an encouraging word to those around them. John and Pam give back to the world far more than they take.”

