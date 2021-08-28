She Says She’s In Love With The Widowed Man Living Next Door But She’s Confiding In The Internet That She’s Not So Sure About His Young Kids

A 45-year-old woman lives next door to a 42-year-old man who is a widow with a 6-year-old and 3-year-old.

The family moved in about 3 years ago, and she learned that her neighbor’s wife passed away not long after having their second baby.

Her neighbor picked up the kids and moved next door to her since he was hoping for a change in his life.

She says that she ended up becoming friends with him pretty quickly after he moved in, and they remained friends for approximately a year and 6 months.

After that, they began to be more than only friends, and they started going to dinner together and things also got intimate.

Despite all that, she never asked for an official relationship, and neither did he. Recently, she has found herself really falling for her neighbor, and she decided to do something about it.

“I’ve told him that can see a future for us, but I see doubts in his eyes about that,” she said.

“I know it’s because of an earlier conversation where I mentioned that I was looking forward to my freedom (I am a single mother of 2 and my youngest goes the college next year).”

She told her neighbor that she wants to sell her house and buy a smaller one, and she also wants to be able to go travel.

