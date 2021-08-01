Teen And Her TikTok Star Date Both Dead After Being Shot While At The Movies Together

Corona, California. On July 26th, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich was on a date with 19-year-old TikTok star Anthony Barajas.

The two teens went to the movie theatre located in the Crossing At Corona, and they were watching the horror movie The Forever Purge.

While Rylee and Anthony were inside of the theatre when someone shot both teens.

At 11:45 that evening, officers with the Corona Police Department rushed to the theatre after a call came in for help.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male and female both suffering from gunshot wounds,” the Corona Police Department said in a statement.

Facebook; pictured above is Rylee

“The 19-year-old male from Corona was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 18-year-old female from Corona succumbed to her injuries at the scene.”

Rylee passed away in the theatre, and Anthony was put on life support. Yesterday, Anthony sadly passed away from his injuries.

“Anthony was the light of so many people’s lives and there are tough times ahead, but we have amazing family and friends to get through this,” Anthony’s loved ones said on a GoFundMe page, where he was also described as an “amazing brother, son, and friend.”

