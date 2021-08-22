The Internet Is Wondering Why Lady Gaga Isn’t Helping Pay For Her Dog Walker After He Was Shot While Walking Her French Bulldogs

It was February 24 of this year dogwalker Ryan Fischer was walking Lady Gaga’s three French Bulldogs in their neighborhood when he was shot and robbed of 2 of the dogs at around 9:40 p.m.

Authorities later arrested and charged 5 different people in the dognapping and robbery; 18-year-old James Jackson, 19-year-old Jaylin White, 27-year-old Lafayette Whaley, 40-year-old Harold White, and 50-year-old Jennifer McBride.

The dogs were later returned to Lady Gaga, and as for Ryan, he was hospitalized with extensive injuries, but he did survive.

Lady Gaga took to her Instagram account to praise Ryan after he was brutally attacked. “I continue to love you, Ryan Fischer, you risked your life to fight for our family,” she said.

“You’re forever a hero.”

Instagram; Lady Gaga shared the above photo of Gustav and Koji after they were stolen

After Ryan recovered enough to leave the hospital, he decided that he needed to stop working as a dog walker and take a road trip across the country to help his wellbeing.

“All that time spent reclaiming my body, I now needed to be equally devoted to strengthening my emotional and mental health,” Ryan wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“Having that understanding helped me frame what I need from the rest of this sabbatical: getting a van and exploring this country while seeking out communities that support the process of growing from trauma.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.