The Man Who Assassinated Robert F. Kennedy Was Just Granted Parole After 53 Years Behind Bars And Here’s What 6 Of JFK’s Kids Have To Say About It

Los Angeles, California. It was June 5th, 1968, and 17-year-old Juan Romero reached out to shake Robert F. Kennedy’s hand in the kitchen of the Ambassador Hotel, located in LA.

Robert had just made a speech in the hotel’s ballroom after having won the Democratic presidential primary in California.

Robert and his bodyguards were trying to get to another part of the hotel to meet with more people that supported him when he stepped through the kitchen trying to get there.

Juan worked as a busboy in the hotel and he was inside of the kitchen as Robert was walking through.

As Robert reached out to shake Juan’s hand, a 24-year-old man by the name of Sirhan Sirhan ran up to Robert and shot him several times.

Although Robert was rushed to the hospital, he sadly succumbed to his injuries the very next day.

Sirhan would later confess to assassinating Robert, and for that, he was sentenced to death on March 3rd of 1969.

A few years later, the California State Supreme Court decided to get rid of the death penalty in 1972, Sirhan’s sentence was changed to life.

Sirhan has now sat behind bars for 53 long years, and somehow he was just granted parole.

Here’s what 6 of Robert’s children have to say about the decision, as per a statement shared on social media by his daughter Kerry Kennedy on behalf of her and her siblings.

