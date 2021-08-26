This Mom Is Telling The Internet She Called Her Husband Out For The Lie He’s Been Using To Avoid Changing Their Baby’s Diaper

One mom recently called her husband out for the lie he’s been using to avoid changing their baby’s diaper after she caught him using it several times in a row.

She started out by saying that she has been married to her husband for 4 years and they have a baby girl that they welcomed 2 months ago.

Her husband already has some kids from another marriage, and he actually used to be a stay-at-home dad.

Her husband is pretty good with children, but now this mom thinks he has completely forgotten about taking care of newborn babies.

This mom took maternity leave when she had their daughter, and she is still not back to work, but her husband is currently working a full-time job.

“Things are busy right now and he gets really tired, which I try to understand but he seems to forget that having my daughter at home with me is also basically a full-time job and I need his help in the evening sometimes,” this mom sympathetically said.

Normally, this mom and her husband start getting ready for bed at around 9:30ish, and she does everything for the baby as he plays a “quiz game.”

Over the past 5 days though, this mom has begun asking her husband to step up and help more with the baby, such as changing her diaper.

For 3 straight days in a row, her husband insisted that the baby’s diaper is dry, but this mom knows that it clearly can’t be because the baby wore it for several hours.

