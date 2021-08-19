This Mom Was Supposed To Get Married In A Week But Now Her Family Is Planning Her Funeral After Her 13-Year-Old Son Shot Her Then Called 911 On Himself

Warner Robins, Georgia. 37-year-old Dominique Bowers was engaged and about to be getting married in around a week.

In her online wedding registry, she picked out things like a hand-woven striped throw blanket with fringe, turquoise-blue silicone cooking utensils, a tan ottoman, and fireplace tongs.

Dominique’s wedding was set for August 27th in Macon, Georgia, at 10 a.m.

The ceremony was going to be live-streamed for all of her guests who wouldn’t be able to attend her special day.

After the wedding, her reception was going to be held at Tattnall Square Park, located right by Mercer University.

Sadly, instead of getting ready to celebrate Dominique getting married in just 8 days, her family is now left having to plan her funeral.

Facebook; pictured above is Dominique Bowers

It was August 13th when officers from the Warner Robins Police Department arrived at Dominique’s home at around 1:27 in the afternoon.

A call had come in regarding shots having been fired, and Dominique was the one who had been shot dead in her own home.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.