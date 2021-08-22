This Newborn Baby Girl Was Kidnapped By A Teen Her Mom Befriended Over Facebook

Worcester, Massachusetts. A newborn baby girl ended up kidnapped when she was just 4 days old after her mom met up with a teen that she had befriended over Facebook.

The newborn’s mom first decided to meet up with 19-year-old Kassidy Lauziere-Cuevas this past Saturday, since she had met her on social media and became friends with her.

Taking their relationship to real life, the newborn’s mom and Kassidy were supposed to go and grab coffee together, but Kassidy ended up grabbing the baby instead.

Kassidy had picked the newborn baby and her mom up in her car, and they all made a quick stop at a local Gulf gas station at 590 Southbridge St.

As soon as the mom stepped foot inside the gas station, leaving her baby behind with Kassidy in her car, Kassidy took off with the baby at around 9:30 that morning.

The mom left the store to find Kassidy and her baby gone, and she was able to wave down a police officer who called for backup.

Worcester Police Department; pictured above is Kassidy at the gas station

The Worcester Police Department quickly got the word out on social media about the baby having been kidnapped by Kassidy, and thousands of people shared the posts.

“The Worcester Police Department is requesting your assistance in locating a baby who was taken without permission,” the Worcester Police Department explained in one Facebook post.

