This Teen Dodged Murder Charges Last Year And Now She’s Being Charged With Lighting A Woman And Her Husband On Fire

Houston, Texas. Last year, 19-year-old Emma Presler was accused of being involved in the murder of 20-year-old Sierra Rhodd.

Sierra suffered from cerebral palsy, and as she was fast asleep one night last fall, she was shot dead in her family’s house on September 13th at around 11 p.m.

“Sierra was asleep in her bed at the family home when she was viciously shot to death in an ambush-style attack on her entire family,” Sierra’s obituary reads.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office charged Emma and several other people with Sierra’s murder, but Emma’s charges were dropped after a judge decided that there was not ample evidence to connect Emma to Sierra’s death.

After dodging those murder charges, Emma has recently been charged with another crime; this time, she’s being accused of lighting a woman and her husband on fire.

Houston Police Department; pictured above is Emma

On August 6th, officers with the Houston Police Department rushed to the home that 33-year-old Devin Graham and 26-year-old Karissa Lindros shared with their 3 young children.

A call had come in about an arson that happened at their house on Aspen Glade Drive.

“HPD patrol officers responded to a report of an arson at a residence at the above address and learned Mr. Graham and Ms. Lindros had been transported via Life Flight helicopter to the hospital with severe burns,” the Houston Police Department explained in a statement.

