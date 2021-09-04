4 Stories About Nice Guys That Will Leave You Feeling Freaked Out Instead Of Warm And Fuzzy

There are genuinely nice guys, and then there are guys thinking they’re trying to be nice in a way that just leaves women…freaked out.

One Reddit user asked women to share their stories about nice guys that ended up making them feel completely uncomfortable instead of warm and fuzzy about what had happened.

Keep reading for some nice guy tales that will most likely make your skin crawl.

“He wanted to impress upon me what a good guy he was, and he was also too scared to ask me out like a normal person.”

“He killed two birds with one stone by having his “split personality” tell me it really wanted to kill me, but Nice Guy was bravely holding it back because he liked me so much. Obviously I fell head over heels immediately.”

CeruleanTresses

“This actually just happened recently. My good friend from college and I, along with other friends from our program went out to a bar to celebrate finishing our degree. He kept feeding me shots but I figured everyone just wanted to be drunk and have a good time.”

“The night is coming to an end and I’m quite incapacitated. My “good friend” frantically approaches me saying that he had just seen a guy put something in my drink (which I had just finished).”

“He told me that I would soon be unconscious and it was best that he take me back to his apartment so he could take care of me. Being heavily drunk and also quite scared, I agreed and he helped me back to his apartment.”

