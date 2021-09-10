Hocus Pocus 2 Is Filming This Fall And Looking For Extras So This Might Be Your Chance To Meet Bette Midler

Providence, Rhode Island. The iconic movie Hocus Pocus first came out back in 1993 and starred Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy as the witchy Sanderson sisters.

It quickly became an iconic staple of Halloween, and although it’s now been close to 30 years since the movie was released, it is still one of the best parts of celebrating the spooky season.

I know a lot of us have been wondering if there would ever be a sequel, but Bette Midler confirmed earlier this year that Hocus Pocus 2 is going to be underway soon.

“Sistaaaahs! It’s been 300 years… But we’re BACK,” Bette said in a tweet from May 20th.

“#HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus.”

Hocus Pocus was predominantly filmed in Salem, Massachusetts, and the sequel will start filming this fall in Providence, Rhode Island, as well as a few other locations that will be close by.

If you’ve ever dreamed of being part of the movie or maybe getting the chance to meet Bette, Hocus Pocus 2 is actually looking for some extras right now!

Kendall Cooper Casting shared on their website that they are currently accepting submissions for extras, and filming will take place between this upcoming October and December.

“Production is seeking people local to the Providence, RI area to play various extra roles in the film; children and adults of ALL ethnicities, ages, genders, and sizes are encouraged to apply,” their website explains.

