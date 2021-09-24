She Convinced Her Friend To Catfish Her Own Dad But She’s Confiding In The Internet That Things Spiraled Out Of Control

A 22-year-old woman convinced her 23-year-old friend that it would be a good idea to catfish her own dad, who is in his 50s, but things quickly spiraled.

Her friend was complaining to her about how her dad only dates golddiggers and then has awful breakups with them.

She agreed with her friend that he’s never had great taste in women, and she remembered the not-so-great girlfriends he had while they were in high school.

“We thought it would be funny to set up an account on one of the dating sites that he uses, with the info that would intrigue him, find him, and then message him. I had brought up the idea,” she said.

So, the young women went ahead with their catfishing plan. They created a fake dating profile trying to appeal to this dad.

They intended it to be just a joke, but it has gotten completely out of hand.

“He didn’t respond that day we hung out, but she sent me screenshots of her conversations with her dad, that were originally supposed to be a prank, and they were a bit too raunchy for a prank.”

She decided to let it go and not say something at that time, but as things progressed she couldn’t hold her tongue any longer.

She went hiking recently with her friend, and at one point her friend asked her to hold her phone.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.