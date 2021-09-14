She Donated A Part Of Her Liver To Her 8-Month-Old Son To Help Cure The Disease He Was Born With

Mission Viejo, California. Grant Butler is an adorable 8-month-old little boy living in Mission Viejo along with his parents Robyn and Dylan.

Sadly, Grant spent nearly the first half of his life in the hospital, as he was born with Biliary Atresia.

Biliary Atresia is a very rare disease that blocks bile ducts in a person’s body. Bile ducts move bile to the gallbladder from the liver, and when they’re blocked as they are with Biliary Atresia, it causes bile to get stuck in the liver.

Ultimately, this results in cirrhosis, and people diagnosed with Biliary Atresia almost always end up needing a liver transplant because of the severe damage done to their liver.

When Grant was only 3 months old, he had to have an emergency procedure called the Kasai Procedure.

With this special procedure, surgeons go in and bypass the blocked bile ducts by attaching the liver directly to the intestines.

While Grant underwent this surgery to hopefully save his liver and his life, he also had his gallbladder taken out.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Grant

“The procedure helped his liver drain fluid to his intestines and allowed him to survive until this point, but it’s not a permanent fix,” Grant’s dad Dylan wrote on a GoFundMe page.

