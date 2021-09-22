Somebody Slipped A Tracking Device Into Her Purse And She’s Going Viral For Sharing What Happened

Dallas, Texas. Sheridan Ellis is an artist living in Dallas. A video she posted on TikTok not too long ago is now going viral.

In it, she shared that she went out to dinner with her friends one night, and when she came home, she found out that someone had slipped a tracking device into her purse.

“This weekend, on Saturday, I went to dinner with a group of friends for this girl’s birthday,” Sheridan explained in her viral video.

TikTok; pictured above is Sheridan in her video

“If you know me I don’t normally carry a purse, but on Saturday I did because we had decorations and stuff for the table.”

“Anyways, at the end of the night, I’m cleaning my purse out and I find this,” she continued.

“If you don’t know what this is, it’s a Tile. It’s basically a tracker, people put it on their keys and whatnot.”

She then held up the Tile for everyone to see. A Tile is supposed to be used to help you find your keys or other personal items if you lose them.

When you buy one of these tracking devices, you install their app on your phone and you can then use the app to get the exact location of where the item you attach to the device is.

