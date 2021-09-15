This 13-Year-Old Boy Is Being Called A Hero For Saving His 4 Sisters After Their House Caught On Fire And Burned To The Ground

Webster, Wisconsin. It was Labor Day when Kelly Omar and her husband Jay decided to run out quickly to grab dinner.

They left their 5 children at home with their dog Mandy that night, and all 5 kids are between 13-years-old to 6-months-old.

Just minutes after Kelly and Jay left, their house caught fire with all the children inside.

Kelly and Jay’s 13-year-old son Briar Omar jumped into action as soon as he saw flames inside of the youngest child’s playpen.

“My sisters. That was the first thing I thought of. I knew I had to get them out of the house,” Briar said to WCCO.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Briar with his four younger sisters

Briar made sure that his 4 younger sisters got out of the house safely before he tried to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

Despite his quick thinking, the fire was too out of control at this point for Briar to stop it completely.

“And it went up in bigger flames and I just couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t see. I almost collapsed and then that’s when I felt my dog rub against me and I grabbed her and she led me out the door.”

