This Wonderful Family Has Adopted 4 Foster Children In Need And Now Their Daughter Is Trying To Raise Enough Money To Get A Car Big Enough For All Of Them

Eldred Township, Pennsylvania. Jim and Colleen Stipeck live in Eldred Township, and they decided to get licensed to care for foster children back in April of 2017 since it’s something they always dreamed of being able to do.

According to their daughter Emilynn, her younger brother repeatedly asked their parents for a baby brother, and so that was what inspired Jim and Colleen to move forward with fostering children in need.

“My parents included us three biological children in all the preparation and we were all excited to open our hearts and home,” Emilynn wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“After fostering 2 girls we welcomed our foster brother Mikey into our home when he was 12 weeks old. It was love at first sight.”

“Mikey had spent the previous 6 weeks in the hospital recovering from severe physical abuse.”

“Mikey has a lot of special needs- that also requires a lot of extra space for his medical supplies and equipment, both at home and in our car.”

Not long after the Stipeck family started fostering Mikey, they received a phone call about a 5-year-old boy named Kyle who desperately needed a loving, permanent home.

They welcomed Kyle with open arms and adopted him along with Mikey that same year.

GoFundMe; pictured above are the Stipeck children

