Young Woman Left Paralyzed After She Was Brutally Attacked At A Concert

Keene, New Hampshire. 22-year-old Maddy Audet lives in Keene and she recently graduated earlier this year from Keene State College.

On Sunday night, Maddy went to see Pitbull in concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion located in Gilford, but what was supposed to be a fun evening out turned into an absolute nightmare for this poor young woman.

While Maddy was at the concert, a man brutally attacked her after thinking she was the person that took away his drink.

“Hi everyone, my sister Maddy Audet is currently in the hospital after being attacked at a concert,” Maddy’s brother Nicholas Ford wrote on a GoFundMe page for her.

“Maddy was at a concert with some friends dancing when a grown man walked up to her and hit her so hard she fell unconscious.”

“All because this coward thought she took his drink. Maddy is now in the hospital without any feeling or movement below her waist.”

“Our family would appreciate anything that could help as she has 4 dogs and her apartment to worry about.”

Facebook; pictured above is Maddy

Maddy was initially taken to Concord Hospital after the attack but was then moved to Boston yesterday morning.

