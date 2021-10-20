20 Days Ago This Family Disappeared While Going Camping: Where Are Erika Irene Allison, Joshua Robert Martinez, And Psymon J. Kelly?

Kingman, Arizona. It was September 11th when 36-year-old Erika Irene Allison, her husband 30-year-old Joshua Robert Martinez, and her 17-year-old son, Psymon J. Kelly packed their bags to go on a family camping trip.

They packed up a king-sized memory foam mattress topper and strapped it down to the roof of their 2005 Toyota Corolla, and they brought their 2 dogs along with them too; a female black and white colored miniature pinscher chihuahua mix and a male tan-colored mixed-breed larger dog.

When the family left, they did not bring a cellphone or Joshua’s medication along with them.

Facebook; pictured above are Erika and Joshua

They drove from Erika’s aunt’s house in Kingman and began making their way to Katherine’s Landing, located in Lake Mohave, Arizona.

The family had planned to go camping for around 7 or 10 days, but 14 days went by and they never made it back home.

Erika’s aunt reported the family as missing, and it’s now been 20 days since anyone has heard from Erika, Joshua, or Psymon.

Facebook; pictured above is a post from Joshua’s aunt, Peggy

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.