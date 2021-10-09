73 Days Ago This 5-Year-Old Disappeared From His Home And The Police Are Asking For Help Identifying These People They Want To Speak To: Where Is Michael Joseph Vaughan?

Fruitland, Idaho. On Tuesday, July 27th, Michael Joseph Vaughan was outside of his house on SW 9th Street when he disappeared at around 6:30 that evening.

Michael, whom his loved ones call “Monkey”, was last spotted wearing a light blue colored Minecraft t-shirt, green-striped black or dark blue boxer briefs, and flip-flops.

The little boy is around 50 pounds and 43 inches tall. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

It’s now been 73 days since Michael went missing, and authorities have said that they have gotten 471 tips and searched through hours of video footage to help get some answers in his disappearance.

The FBI has also become involved with looking for Michael, but so far he remains missing. Yesterday, the Fruitland Police Department shared an update in Michael’s case.

Fruitland Police Department; pictured above is Michael

“As we doggedly comb through the neighborhood surveillance videos for July 27, we continue to discover vehicles and individuals that we cannot identify,” the Fruitland Police Department explained in a statement. “We are seeking the public’s assistance with the identification of the driver of a 2016-2020 model year, white, Honda Pilot seen leaving the area on SW8th St. around 6:47 pm.”

Fruitland Police Department; pictured above is the white Honda Pilot

