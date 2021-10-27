Her Sister-In-Law Just Got Married And Accused Her Of Stealing All The Attention Away At The Wedding

This past Sunday, a 24-year-old woman attended the wedding of her 33-year-old sister-in-law. Now, her sister-in-law was exceptionally thrilled to be getting married, and she spent a whole year planning it.

Well, she ended up learning that she was pregnant mid-planning, and ended up having to make some changes since she was 5 months pregnant on the wedding day.

The biggest change her sister-in-law had to make was picking a new dress that was different from the one she had wanted to originally wear.

“She had spent thousands on her wedding and was extremely disappointed not to look how she wanted to,” she explained.

The wedding day arrived, the wedding itself was beautiful, and she and her husband came dressed for the occasion.

Her husband had on a great suit, paired with a tie, and she had picked out a “tasteful, yet expensive dress.”

As the wedding wore on, she received a lot of compliments for how she looked, and then she noticed that her sister-in-law and mother-in-law were throwing her nasty glances.

Before the night was over, she and her husband made the decision to head home since they needed to get up for work the next day.

She and her husband made their way over to her sister-in-law to say goodbye, and say the wedding was lovely.

