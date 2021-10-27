Model Sobs In Viral Video After Being Told At A Casting Call That She Should Lose Weight And Be Able To See Her Bones

New York, New York. Fashion as an industry definitely still has a long way to go in regards to being inclusive of women of all shapes and sizes.

Tim Gunn wrote a wonderful piece for the Washington Post about this issue back in 2016, and although that was 5 years ago now, it’s still so relevant today.

Tim pointed out that he talked to tons of people in the fashion industry about why they don’t want to make clothing for women who don’t fit a certain shape and size, and what they said was pretty eye-opening.

“The overwhelming response is, “I’m not interested in her.” Why? “I don’t want her wearing my clothes.” Why? “She won’t look the way that I want her to look.” They say the plus-size woman is complicated, different, and difficult, that no two size 16s are alike,” Tim wrote.

He also went on to say that Karl Lagerfeld and Abercrombie & Fitch’s Mike Jefferies were quite public about their disdain for women with curves.

It’s terrible enough when designers themselves do not want to make inclusive sizes, but when models get body shamed for not looking like they’re starving in casting calls, that just takes things to a whole new level of awful.

Sadly, that’s exactly where a 22-year-old model named Anna Gantt, who is based in New York City, found herself while at a recent casting call.

TikTok; pictured above is Anna

While at the casting call, the client she was there to see made absolutely atrocious comments about Anna’s body.

