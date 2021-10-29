Mom Suffers Burns To Over Half Of Her Body After Running Into Her Burning Home To Save Her 4 Young Children

Ann Arbor, Michigan. Mikala Vish is a single mom to 4 young children and she is currently in the University of Michigan Hospital’s burn unit located in Ann Arbor.

4 days ago, the home that Mikala shared with her children in Chelsea caught fire, and she bravely ran into her burning home to save all 4 of her children.

In the process, Mikala suffered terrible burns to over half of her body, but thankfully, she and her children survived the fire.

One of the wives of the firefighters who rushed to help put out the fire decided to create a GoFundMe page to help Mikala with her medical expenses.

“My name is Brynna, and I am married to a firefighter in our small town of Chelsea,” Brynna Clink wrote on the GoFundMe page for Mikala.

“Last night, they responded to a house fire that involved a mother and her young children. It definitely hit him harder than usual, as the children are all around the ages of our kids (12, 6, 4, and 9 mos).”

GoFundMe; pictured above Mikala smiles along with her 4 adorable young children

“The mother, Mikala, has 2nd and 3rd degree burns on over 60% of her body, and her 6-year-old son also suffered burns on his hands, feet, and back.”

“I have never met the family, but after receiving approval from Mikala’s mother, we knew we wanted to help in any way possible. We are teaming up with Chelsea Area Fire Authority Local 1889 to support them as much as we can.”

