Pet Parents Pay Attention: These Dog Foods Were Recently Recalled

MEQUON, Wisconsin. Pet parents, pay attention! A few months ago, the FDA said that Sunshine Mills, Inc. was recalling several of its dog food products after they discovered high levels of something called Aflatoxin, which is a by-product that is toxic to dogs in high levels.

Now, the FDA has announced that more dog foods are being recalled, but this time it’s from the company Fromm Family Foods.

“FROMM FAMILY FOODS is issuing a voluntary recall of approximately 5,500 cases of Fromm Shredded can Entrée dog food due to potentially elevated levels of Vitamin D,” the FDA explained in a statement.

The FDA has advised that you stop feeding your dog the affected foods to avoid them becoming sick and that you return any food to the place where you bought it from.

If you’re concerned your dog might have ingested too much Vitamin D, symptoms to be on the lookout for include decreased appetite, weight loss, vomiting, drooling excessively, and drinking or urinating more than usual.

“Vitamin D when consumed at very high levels can lead to serious health issues in dogs including renal dysfunction,” the FDA continued.

“Consumers who have dogs that have consumed any of the affected products and are exhibiting these symptoms should contact their veterinarian.”

Here is a list of the recalled products for you below, and they were sold in stores all across America in 12-ounce cans with the Best By Date of 082024:

Four-Star SHREDDED BEEF IN GRAVY ENTRÉE food for dogs, 12 cans per case, 11877

