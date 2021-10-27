Last October, She Was Shot By Her Husband Who Hid In A Shower And He’s Been On The Run After Making Bond

La Marque, Texas. 30-year-old Savannah Paschal lived in La Marque, and she had 2 young children named Mackenzie and William who were her whole world.

Savannah was a dedicated mom, and for her, nothing came before the needs of Mackenzie or William.

“Savannah enjoyed quality time with her children, playing card and board games, working jigsaw puzzles, baking, spending time with friends and family, and going to the beach,” her obituary reads.

“Savannah’s friends have described her as kind-hearted, compassionate, graceful, a beautiful person inside and out, hard-working, easy to talk to, joyful, inclusive, sweet, friendly, full of love and a ray of sunshine.”

A year before she was murdered, Savannah had started pursuing a career in mortuary science, and she would have graduated from her college program in May of 2021.

On October 21st of 2020, the La Marque Police Department rushed to Savannah’s home on Hawks View Drive after a 911 call came in about a shooting.

Savannah’s mom Shirley met with responding officers and explained to them that Savannah had some kind of incident earlier that day with her estranged husband Trent.

Savannah had driven to school to make sure her children were ok before returning home and meeting her mom there.

