She Was Stabbed In The Back and Forced To Deliver Her Baby Just 5 Months Into Her Pregnancy But Thankfully They Have Both Been Discharged From The Hospital

Atlanta, Georgia. On the night of June 5th this year, Valerie Kasper took her 3-year-old son Benjamin to the Peachtree Creek Greenway so they enjoy the first night of summer break together.

Valerie was 5 months into her pregnancy with her second child at the time, and she was expecting to spend the summer months ahead of her getting ready for baby number two.

As Valerie and Benjamin were walking along with nature path, a strange man approached them, trying to talk to them.

Valerie attempted to get herself and her son away from the man when suddenly, he pulled a knife out and attacked.

The man ended up stabbing Valerie in her back multiple times, but thankfully, Benjamin was unharmed in the attack.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Valerie

“From there she was rushed to the ER at the hospital and had to have an emergency c section AND an invasive surgery on her organs to repair their functioning,” Nicole Robertson, a friend of Valerie’s, wrote on a GoFundMe page.

Several days after Valerie was attacked, 30-year-old Christopher Jones was arrested by the Brookhaven Police Department.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children in the First Degree.

