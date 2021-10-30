Teen Kills His 16-Year-Old Girlfriend And Her Parents After It Was Discovered That He Was In Her Bed One Morning

Loleta, California. 16-year-old Shelly Autumn Mae Moon lived on the Rohnerville Rancheria Reservation along with her mom, 40-year-old Margarett Lee Moon, and her mom’s fiancé 40-year-old Nikki Dion Metcalf.

“She was attending Fortuna High and had a job at Loleta Elementary School, and she loved it,” Shelly’s obituary reads.

“She was a very ambitious young lady that enjoyed listening to music and spending time with family and friends. She was loved by everyone that knew her.”

“She had a giving heart and was willing to help you if you needed help. She was always laughing and smiling – if you knew her, she would have made an impact in your life.”

Last February 10th at 8:12 in the morning, one of Shelly’s younger siblings called 911 to report that Shelly, Margarett, and Nikki had all been shot in the head.

Sadly, Shelly and Nikki passed away in their home while Margarett was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared to be brain dead.

Facebook; pictured above is Shelly

Earlier that morning, Nikki had walked into Shelly’s room to find that her 18-year-old boyfriend Mauricio Johnson was in her bed with her.

Mauricio ended up leaving Shelly’s bedroom to get his backpack, where he had a gun hidden inside. He grabbed the gun and shot Nikki.

If true crime defines your free time, this is for you: join Chip Chick’s True Crime Tribe.