This Person Is Telling The Internet That They’re Not Letting Their Homeless Pregnant Sister Live With Them Because She Wants To Bring Her Frog Too

People can pick some unusual pets, and a frog definitely fits the bill of unusual. I mean, when you think of a pet you probably are thinking about a dog or a cat or a hamster or something that’s most likely a mammal.

Well, one person revealed to the internet that their homeless and pregnant sister wanted to come to live with them, but as soon as they found out about her bringing her pet frog too, they said no.

“I can deal with spiders, rats but those amphibian MFs? Not interested,” this person explained, before pointing out how frogs just make them uneasy.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a phobia (because I’m no doctor) but I’m dead serious when I say I can’t deal with that.”

Anyway, it turns out that this person’s sister got kicked out of the place she lived in along with her boyfriend after he discovered that she was pregnant.

So, she turned to them to see if she would be able to live at their place for the time being.

Everything would have been fine and she could have lived there with no problem, except for her frog. Or toad. This person isn’t quite sure which one it is now that they stop and think of it.

“I wholeheartedly would’ve considered it if the bloody thing would be in a tank or something but apparently she doesn’t want it to feel trapped and confined so she wants it to roam freely,” they said.

Ignoring the fact that they are so uncomfortable hosting a frog/toad, they do own a dog, and they are concerned that their dog most likely will eat their sister’s pet.

