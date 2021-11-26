Beloved Mom Who Bravely Detailed Her Diagnosis With Lymphoma Sadly Passes Away At Just 37-Years-Old

37-year-old Stacey Pentland was a mom of 4 children from Newcastle, England, who became popular on TikTok for bravely detailing her diagnosis with lymphoma.

Speaking to Chronicle Live, Stacey explained that she first realized something was wrong with her when she was mowing her lawn one day.

“I had been cutting the grass and I thought I had a trapped nerve,” Stacey explained. “When I got to the hospital they first thought it was my gallbladder. The pain was excruciating and they gave me tests and sent me for an MRI scan.”

Less than half an hour after Stacey underwent her MRI scan, doctors told her that she had cancer, and it was terminal.

Stacey’s cancer had spread to many different parts of her body, including her lymph nodes and stomach.

TikTok; pictured above is Stacey

She was just 35-years-old when she was officially diagnosed, and Stacey never had any kinds of symptoms that would have alerted her to how sick she was, except for the pain in her back.

On top of this, Stacye was healthy and active, so she couldn’t believe the news she was hearing.

Stacey started posting videos to TikTok early last year as she underwent treatment for her cancer.

