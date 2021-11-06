Charles Manson and his family members are some of the most notorious murderers in America. Manson and his followers have been the subject of books, documentaries, movies, and podcasts.

While Manson never actually murdered any of their victims himself (the Manson Family members were the ones who did the dirty work) and also was not there for the Tate-Labianca murders, he was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder for 7 people.

Here are 4 downright disturbing facts about the Manson murders that will make the hairs on your neck stand up.

Doris Day Saved Her Son Terry Melcher From Becoming A Manson Murder Victim

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation; pictured above is Charles Manson in his mugshot from April of 1968

Doris Day was a famous actress whose only child was her son Terry Melcher, a record producer. She’s been credited with saving her son’s life and preventing him from becoming a Manson murder victim.

At one point, Terry was interested in the music of Charles Manson, but he never ended up offering him a record deal. To top it all off, he cut off all ties to Charles Manson after he saw him get into a fight at Spahn Ranch.

Charles Manson was so enraged by all of this that he sent his followers to Terry Melcher’s house at 10050 Cielo Drive to get revenge on him, but by that point, he had moved out.

Sharon Tate and Roman Polanski had moved in instead, which is how Sharon Tate and her friends ended up being victims of Manson and his followers. They were simply all at the wrong place at the wrong time.

