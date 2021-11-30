Her Big Sister Has Always Been A Meaningful Part Of Her Life And Now That Her Sister Has Just A Few Months Left To Live, She Wants To Be The One To Care For Her

Chicago, Illinois. Stephenie Nurmi’s big sister Jen has always been a meaningful part of her life and has always been there for her in her time of need.

Sadly, Jen was diagnosed with advanced, stage 4 breast cancer, and this fall, it seemed it was not spreading any further.

“Her numbers were good and the chemo was working,” Stephenie explained on a GoFundMe page.

“My family had hope. Then, a month later, the chemo stopped working and everything went downhill. We started to fear that the worst was coming, but it was hard to understand the severity and immediacy of the situation when she was still so vibrant.”

“We thought there would still be trials and treatments. We thought there would still be a couple of years left.”

15 days ago, Jen wound up in the Emergency Room, where she had to undergo an emergency MRI.

She was not able to recall how old her children were, and she also wasn’t able to walk. Stephenie quickly found a flight from where she lives in Chicago to Connecticut so she could be by her big sister’s side.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Stephenie with her big sister Jen

Just days after that scare, Stephenie and her family received the news that Jen’s cancer had spread into her spinal fluid and her brain.

