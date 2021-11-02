His Girlfriend Tried To Get Rid Of His Cat So He’s Telling The Internet He Kicked Her Out And Now She’s Homeless

A man has a cat that is 3-years-old, and his cat’s name is Raven. Raven entirely lives indoors, and he has never gone outside.

He has been dating a woman for the past 2 years, and he invited her to move in with him and Raven several weeks ago.

Unfortunately, as soon as his girlfriend moved in with them, it was obvious that she really disliked Raven.

He really never thought much of it, but recently, he returned to his place to find that Raven was missing.

“He was gone for hours and I was worried sick until my buddy came to my house and returned him, saying he found him 2 blocks from my house,” he explained.

Remember, Raven is an indoor cat and doesn’t go out, but he somehow managed to be out there wandering around the neighborhood. I wonder why.

“I asked my girlfriend how my cat, who has never tried to go out before ended up that far from my house and she admitted to kicking him out,” he said.

When she admitted to doing that to Raven, he was livid, and he made it clear to her that she wasn’t allowed to just throw his cat out like that.

He then said that if she felt comfortable doing that to Raven, he would like her to leave before the month is over.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.