His Wife Wants To Look Into Getting Their Daughter A Medically Assisted Death And He’s Telling The Internet He Yelled At Her Over This

A 40-year-old man is married to his wife, and together they have a 6-year-old daughter named Ellie.

Sadly, Ellie was diagnosed not too long ago with Sanfilippo Syndrome. “For the unaware, Sanfilippo is a form of childhood Alzheimers that is always fatal, and most do not make it to adulthood,” he explained.

“The average life expectancy is 10-20. When me and my wife found out, we were mortified.”

At first, doctors had diagnosed Ellie as having autism, and though he and his wife weren’t thrilled, they thought that was some news they could live with.

Autism was nothing fatal; they still would get to enjoy their daughter at the end of the day. But after she was diagnosed with Sanfilippo Syndrome, it completely devastated them, because it means Ellie won’t be here for much longer.

His wife began researching a medically assisted death for Ellie, and as soon as he found out, he let his wife know that wasn’t something he agreed with or supported.

He wants Ellie to be around for as long as possible, and she can still do so many things. She can still feed herself, and walk, and he thinks that if Ellie can do certain things on her own, they shouldn’t have to let her go.

He told his wife that if she decides to continue pursuing this option for Ellie even though Ellie isn’t showing any symptoms yet, he’s going to divorce her.

His wife genuinely feels he’s being “selfish” because Ellie is suffering.

