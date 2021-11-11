Piggy Paint Review: This Nail Polish Line Was Designed With The Best Interests Of Kids In Mind

Here at Chip Chick, we pick products we love and think you will enjoy too. Chip Chick has affiliate partnerships, which means we get a piece of the revenue from your purchase.

Melanie Hurley is the woman behind Piggy Paint, a line of nail polish designed with the best interests of kids in mind.

Melanie founded the company in 2008, and back then, her daughters were 4-years-old and 2-years-old.

“They loved having their nails painted,” Melanie said about her daughters on the Piggy Paint website. “But I always worried when they put their hands in their mouths after I painted their nails with traditional kid polishes.”

“Not only did the harsh chemicals worry me, but the strong smell left me with terrible headaches.”

Although those things really bothered her, Melanie actually launched Piggy Paint after experiencing something pretty concerning while painting her daughters’ nails one day.

“One day while we were painting nails over a foam plate, my daughter dropped a glob of her solvent-based polish onto the plate,” Melanie recalled.

“Shortly after, the paint began to bubble and “ate” through the plate. I looked in dismay at the hole in the plate and decided to test all of her other “kid” polishes on the foam.”

“Within minutes, ALL of the solvent-based polishes began to bubble and eventually left big holes in the plate.”

