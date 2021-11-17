She Freaked Out On Her Husband After Recently Learning He Ran A Background Check On Her Before They Got Married And She’s Asking The Internet If Her Blow Up Makes Her A Jerk

A woman got married to her husband 3 years ago now, and she just learned a pretty big secret he’s been keeping from her.

Recently, she went on vacation with her husband and his family, and when they all wanted to spend a day doing activities she didn’t want to partake in, she decided to remain at their vacation home while they went out.

Since she didn’t have her laptop with her, her husband gave her his to use.

“I made a folder with my name and I was searching for it when I found another folder with my name,” she explained.

“The folder was full of reports on me, my family (including extended family), and two of my childhood friends.”

“I read as much of the reports as I could before my husband and his family came home for the day. At first, I was just hurt he would do something like this without talking to me first but as I read more and started finding out things about my family and friends that I never even knew, I started to get angry.”

“It’s hard to put it into words but I felt like I had gone cold all over but also like it wasn’t me reading these things.”

As soon as her husband returned to the vacation home, she absolutely freaked out on him, and she did it all right in front of his loved ones.

He attempted to brush it all off, and even his cousin added it was no big deal to run background checks in their family.

