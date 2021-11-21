This Animal Hospital Makes Everyone Who Drives By Smile With Their Funny Animal-Themed Jokes

Holly Ridge, North Carolina. The Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital is located in Holly Ridge, North Carolina.

The hospital was opened back in 2015 by Dr. Dante Martin, and after opening, Dr. Martin and his manager/wife Linda Martin quickly drew attention from the community for the sign that they had out front.

The sign outside of Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital says the hospital’s name, of course, but underneath that is a spot where Dr. Martin and his wife Lisa post some funny animal-themed jokes.

Everyone who drives by can’t help but smile, and here are some of our favorite jokes the Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital has come up with, below!

What does a lazy dog chase? Parked cars.

Facebook; courtesy of the Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital

What did the cat say on their smartphone? Can you hear me meow?

Facebook; courtesy of the Holly Ridge Veterinary Hospital

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.