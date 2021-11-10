This Mom Took A Break From Working In Law Enforcement But After Recently Returning She Was Killed While Responding To A Domestic Dispute

Hoschton, Georgia. 49-year-old Lena Marshall recently returned to working in law enforcement after she took a bit of a break from her career.

Speaking to WSB-TV, Randy Sutton, the founder of Wounded Blue and a retired lieutenant, said that Lena ultimately made the return to her job as a deputy because she really cared about giving back to her community.

“She missed being a part of what the law enforcement community does,” Randy explained. “She wanted to get back into it, so she joined the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.”

On Friday evening, Lena responded to a call in Hoschton regarding a domestic dispute. It was around 9:20 that night when Lena arrived at the house where the 911 call had come from.

Facebook; pictured above is Deputy Lena Marshall

“The call was about a domestic situation where the homeowners wanted a non-resident out of the home,” the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

“When deputies arrived at that location, they made contact with a woman at the front door of the residence.”

“The woman pulled out a firearm and pointed it towards the deputies. The deputies gave verbal commands for the woman to drop the weapon.”

“The woman opened fire on the deputies. One of the deputies was hit and injured.”

“The other deputy returned fire, hitting the woman and killing her. The injured deputy was taken to a local trauma center where she remains in critical condition.”