This Young Woman Went Viral After Opening Up About What Her Life Is Like With A Stutter

Georgia Scott is a young woman living in the UK, and she recently went viral on TikTok after she opened up about what her life is like with a stutter.

“Stuttering — also called stammering or childhood-onset fluency disorder — is a speech disorder that involves frequent and significant problems with normal fluency and flow of speech,” the Mayo Clinic explains.

“People who stutter know what they want to say, but have difficulty saying it. For example, they may repeat or prolong a word, a syllable, or a consonant or vowel sound. Or they may pause during speech because they’ve reached a problematic word or sound.”

While stuttering presents itself during childhood, it’s mainly outgrown by the time someone reaches adulthood.

For Georgia, this wasn’t the case. Her stutter appeared when she was young, but it never went away.

Now, she faces a ton of challenges on a day-to-day basis due to her stutter.

Instagram; pictured above is Georgia

On TikTok, Georgia has made multiple videos of her going through different drive-thrus, including Starbucks, McDonald’s, and Costa, and what her experience is like each time.

It’s something you probably do a few times a week, ordering things via a drive-thru, and I bet you never stopped to think about how difficult it can be for someone with a stutter (or, as Georgia calls it, a stammer, which is widely used in the UK).

