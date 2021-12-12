12 Years Ago This Teen Was Diagnosed With Autism And She’s Telling The Internet Her Parents Never Told Her

A 16-year-old teen was diagnosed with Autism back when she was 4-years-old, but her parents went 12 whole years without telling her.

She only found out because she began dating a 15-year-old boy with Autism, and she decided to research Autism some more so she could better understand him.

“The more I researched it, the more I realized I seemed autistic myself,” she explained.

“I decided to tell my parents, saying I suspect I’m autistic and I’d like to get tested if that was ok with them.”

“Turns out, I was diagnosed when I was 4 and it was constantly written off by my parents as me being “special”. I was really, really pissed with my parents for not telling me.”

“They said they didn’t want me to think I was too different and/or a freak.”

She has been having such a hard time in school and she believes her diagnosis is completely the reason why.

She then brought this up to her mom and dad and asked them to do what they could to make sure she gets some assistance in school moving forward to make things less difficult for her.

Her dad replied that she really didn’t need help and it would be taking resources away from someone who was truly in need if they got her any kind of help.

