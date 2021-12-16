A Bullet Ended His Dancing Career And Left Him Paralyzed: Now He’s Trying To Raise Enough Money To Purchase A Lift Truck So He Can Stay Independent

Roswell, Georgia. 51-year-old Bran Pace used to be a professional dancer until a horrific attack ended his career and left him paralyzed from the waist down.

Two decades ago, Bran was in Baltimore dancing in a musical when he was shot by someone who also mugged him.

“I am a survivor of a random violent assault with a gun in Baltimore 20 years ago, which left me paralyzed below the waist, and ended my dreams of being a professional dancer,” Bran wrote on a GoFundMe page.

“When I was attacked, I was beginning to live the life of a dancer I had worked for since I was a child.”

“I was performing in a new musical called Jolsen, and one night after the show ended I was mugged and shot, ending my dance career forever.”

After the attack, Bran went to a rehabilitation center for the next 6 months so he could learn to try to be as independent as possible.

While there, Bran also learned to use just his hands to hoist himself out of his wheelchair and into a car that was modified to be driven with just his hands.

After he completed his rehab, Bran went back to school and worked to become a teacher, which is the job he has had ever since.

GoFundMe; pictured above is Bran

