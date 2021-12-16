He Thinks His Very Fit Girlfriend Has A Fat Fetish And Is Purposely Trying To Make Him Fat

A 32-year-old man is dating a 24-year-old woman, and when he first met his girlfriend 6 months ago, he was, well, overweight.

He definitely was shocked to find out that she was interested in him because his girlfriend is gorgeous and exceptionally fit.

“At first I thought looks just weren’t important to her but over the last six months of dating her, I’ve started to suspect she is manipulating me,” he explained.

His girlfriend spends a lot of time working out and she eats incredibly healthy food. Initially, he felt that she was inspiring him to get healthier too, but he quickly stopped going to the gym with her after he got strange looks from the other gym-going guys.

He felt bad knowing those other guys were wondering why he was with such a gorgeous girl.

So, instead of going to the gym, he figured he could diet and lose weight that way, then go back to the gym after he felt better about his size.

Instead of his girlfriend supporting his weight loss efforts, he felt she started sabotaging them completely.

“She said she liked me the way I was and that I didn’t need to change to be with her and I believed her at the time,” he said.

“I still didn’t like the fact that she would undermine my efforts to lose weight by always bringing me desserts and junk food.”

