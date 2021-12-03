After Her Coworker’s Wedding Got Called Off, Her Coworker Accused Her Of Ruining Her Life And Being The Reason Why There’s No Longer Going To Be A Wedding

A 28-year-old woman has a job working at a sports bar in her town. One of her coworkers is a 25-year-old woman named Amanda, who began dating one of the guys who frequents the bar; Nick.

Amanda and Nick started dating about two years ago, and after several months of being in a relationship, Amanda found out that she was pregnant.

Nick was quick to propose to Amanda after news of the baby hit.

“The baby is now 6 months old, and Amanda has two other kids- a 5-year-old and a 3-year-old- each from a different father as well,” she explained.

“Nick was planning to adopt both of them after the wedding, as both other dads basically refuse to be in the picture and are willing to give up parental rights.”

“Amanda and Nick were supposed to be getting married in two weeks. However, about a week ago, Nick came in on one of my bar shifts and seemed really down.”

“I didn’t pry but made friendly small talk, and after a few beers he told me an alarming confession.”

It turns out, another guy who frequents the bar named Adam sent Nick a message on social media saying that he was sleeping with Amanda at the exact same time that Nick was dating her.

Just before Amanda announced that she was engaged to Nick, she ghosted this guy Adam. Adam was concerned that there was a chance Amanda’s baby was not Nick’s at all and it actually might be his.

