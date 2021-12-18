Her Boyfriend Is Completely Obsessed With Seductive Anime Girls And Blowing Thousands Of Dollars On His Hobby

A 22-year-old woman has a 25-year-old boyfriend who she says is really a great guy…but the thing is he has one weird hobby.

Her boyfriend is into anime, but it’s not what you think. Her boyfriend has a room that is completely filled with figures of seductive anime girls.

“Shelves upon shelves of lewd women, some which aren’t even ‘sexy’ in the shows, but that artists have created suggestive figures of,” she explained.

“I wasn’t too bothered by it, at first, since he claimed he was just curating a collection so that he could sell them in the future and make a huge profit. But now I’m starting to think…this isn’t just a phase.”

Another thing that really made her upset is that her boyfriend ran into a cosplayer who was dressed up as one of his favorite figures, and he referred to her as “his wife.”

Her boyfriend has blown thousands of dollars on his anime girl hobby, and he currently doesn’t have a penny to his name.

“His obsession has gotten to the point where we are currently on a trip with a week left and he is completely broke,” she said.

Her boyfriend spent more than a thousand dollars easily just in one month on his figures, but she suspects it’s more than that.

She’s stuck footing the bill for the both of them, and she knows this wouldn’t be their current reality if her boyfriend hadn’t spent everything he owned on his anime figures.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.