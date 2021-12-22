Her Boyfriend Keeps Taking Money Out Of Her Cash Box And Now She No Longer Trusts Him

A 25-year-old woman has a 25-year-old boyfriend that she has been with for 7 years now.

She works as a waitress, and she does get paid a lot in cash. Since she can’t always get to the bank, she has a cash box where she keeps all of her money, and the box is inside of her dresser where she also keeps jewelry.

Unfortunately, her boyfriend has gone through this cash box of hers to take out money several times now, and she no longer trusts him.

“The first time happened about three years ago, my bf paid for my stuff at some store and when we got to my house, he went into my box and took out what I owed him,” she explained.

“It really rubbed the wrong way. I told him I didn’t like how he did that, especially since I wasn’t in the room with him.”

She was extremely upset about what he did, and he wound up apologizing for simply taking money out of her cash box without asking her first.

Her boyfriend promised that it would never happen again, but he didn’t keep that promise.

Several months ago, they moved in together, and around that time her boyfriend brought up the fact that he went into the box again and took some of her money, but he maintained that he would get money to pay her back later when he got cash.

“Again, I got super mad and told him not to do that and that I’ve asked him before not to that like way long ago in our relationship. He said he was sorry and wouldn’t do it again,” she said.

