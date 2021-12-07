Her Killer Removed Her Clothes And Washed Her Body Before Dumping Her: 41 Years Later She’s No Longer The Arroyo Grande Jane Doe

Henderson, Nevada. Four decades ago, two brothers driving down a dirt road south of Route 146 in Henderson made a shocking discovery.

It was October 5th, 1980. At around 9:20 that evening, these brothers found a young woman lying there in the dirt of the road, and someone had killed her hours before they happened across her.

Her killer had removed her clothing and washed her before dumping her on the road, and the only thing this young woman was wearing at the time she was found was bright silvery nail polish.

Not far from where she was, a piece of orange or yellow shower curtain was located, but authorities weren’t sure if it had anything to do with her case.

National Center For Missing & Exploited Children; pictured above is a reconstruction of this young woman

This young woman was estimated to be between 17 to 19-years-old. She stood 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighed 103 pounds.

Her light brown hair was shoulder-length, and her eyes were blue. Her ears were both pierced.

She had a birthmark that sat at her lower back, close to her left side, and she had a small scar that ran over the bicep of her left arm, from a vaccine she had gotten at some point.

A tiny blue tattoo was inked onto her right arm, shaped like an S, which most likely was made at home.

