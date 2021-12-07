His Fiancée Is Refusing To Stick To A Budget For Their Wedding And Threatening To End The Relationship If He Doesn’t Pay Up

A 25-year-old man has been with his 26-year-old fiancée for 7 years, and he asked her to marry him in the fall of 2019.

Back then, he really felt that their relationship was strong. Then 2020 hit and he decided to hold off on planning their wedding for good reason.

“On January 1st, 2021, I was presented with an ultimatum which was, we needed to be legally married by December 31st, 2021 and if we weren’t by that deadline then the relationship is over because “I’m wasting her time”…,” he explained.

“I would have preferred to set a goal timeframe without that caveat but agreed to work towards something.”

So, he and his fiancée began planning, but then his fiancée revealed that she did not want to have a wedding at all since she thought it was just a “waste of money.”

His fiancée said she would prefer to use that money to buy a home, before adding that she felt that his family wasn’t very nice to her and it would be better to skip the wedding entirely.

He tried to get his fiancée to plan a smaller wedding, but she kept threatening him.

“I was met with ultimatums; either we do a courthouse with just us or I’m leaving the relationship,” he said. “I folded and agreed to the courthouse.”

This summer, his fiancée changed her mind again and wanted to have a courthouse wedding followed by a small party with around 28 guests.

