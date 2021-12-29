She Called Out Her Mother-In-Law For Wearing An Engagement Ring To Her Wedding

A young woman had her wedding two months ago, and she feels that her mother-in-law really upstaged her on her special day.

She has never gotten along well with her mother-in-law, because she feels that her mother-in-law always tries to be the center of attention.

Over the last two years, she feels thankful that she hasn’t had to spend a lot of time with her mother-in-law.

Recently, her mother-in-law did get a boyfriend, and he’s a very nice man that makes her mother-in-law easier to deal with.

Well, the day of her wedding arrived, and her mother-in-law was invited to attend.

“MIL showed up to my wedding wearing an engagement ring and when people asked about it she admitted she was engaged but thought they wouldn’t notice because the ring isn’t diamond,” she explained.

“It is a very large sapphire ring with accent diamonds, she is wearing it on her left hand, and she is in a serious relationship, umm I think people are going to guess.”

She was extremely upset about her mother-in-law wearing an engagement ring to her wedding.

“She was getting congratulations and people were asking about wedding plans and stuff, and she was basking in happiness,” she said about her mother-in-law.

