She Faked An Absolutely Stunning Wedding To Her Roommate In An Effort To Get Her Ex To Reach Out To Her

A woman on TikTok who goes by @dieschaklin broke up with her ex and fabricated a pretty brilliant plan of how she was going to try to get her ex to reach out to her again.

She decided to fake her own wedding, and her roommate played the groom in her happily ever after.

She bought a gorgeous wedding dress, a bouquet of flowers, a wedding cake; she even hired a professional photographer to snap photos of her and her roomie groom.

In one photo, she and her groom stood in front of a man who looked to be officiating the entire wedding.

The only thing missing from her wedding shoot appeared to be an engagement ring.

The photos of her fake marrying her roommate are absolutely stunning, and if I just saw the photos without her TikTok video explaining that she did it all in an effort to get a text from her ex, I totally never would have guessed it wasn’t a real wedding.

She must have an amazing relationship with her roommate because in all of the photos snapped of the two of them together, they totally look like they’re in love and celebrating the happiest day of their lives!

She went on to make a video on TikTik full of the gorgeous photos, and she captioned it, “Remembering the time I faked my own wedding and had a professional photoshoot so he would reach out.”

TikTok; pictured above is a screenshot of her video

