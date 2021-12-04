She Was Found Shot Dead Outside Of Her Car Along The Highway And Two Teens Were Just Arrested For Her Murder

Pacific, Missouri. 18-year-old Kiley Kennedy lived in Eureka, Missouri along with her family and she was a senior at Eureka High School.

On December 1st at a little after 7 in the morning, Kiley was sadly found dead outside of her car along the highway in Pacific, Missouri.

“Deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department discovered that Kiley had been shot one time in the chest,” the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office explained in a statement.

“The Major Case Squad was able to develop several leads during the course of their investigation. Persons of interest were quickly identified and investigators conducted a number of interviews leading The Major Case Squad to take two 16-year old males from Pacific, Missouri into custody.”

“Investigators learned Kiley was directed to the location where she was found by the two juvenile males where an altercation developed over narcotics and money leading to the shooting death of Kiley.”

“The Major Case Squad was able to locate and seize a 9mm handgun inside a residence in Pacific, Missouri believed to be the murder weapon.”

Both teens, who have not been publicly identified due to the fact that they are underage, have been arrested and charged with murder in the second degree for Kiley’s death.

They both are currently behind bars at the St. Charles County Family Court Detention Facility.

